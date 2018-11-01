Forty Seven (FTSV) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Forty Seven in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Forty Seven in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Forty Seven in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Forty Seven from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Forty Seven currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.47. 252,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,302. Forty Seven has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $16.86.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($1.84). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forty Seven will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forty Seven news, major shareholder Peter Nieh purchased 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $1,024,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ravi Mhatre acquired 166,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,516,218.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 300,900 shares of company stock worth $4,540,995.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTSV. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,252,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,333,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,000,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,751,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors.

