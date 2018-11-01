Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Stock Price Up 24.1%

Shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) rose 24.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 604,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 185,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

FBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $50.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 71.96%. The business had revenue of $63.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 21,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,862 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 202,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the period. 13.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

