Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Stock Price Up 24.1%

Shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) rose 24.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 604,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 185,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.
FBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $50.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.17.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 21,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,862 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 202,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the period. 13.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)
Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.
Featured Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.