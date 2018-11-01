Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.83

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 418654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on Fortress Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 71.96% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $63.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,862 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 21,792 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 202,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 117,290 shares in the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

