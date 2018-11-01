FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $119,000 Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 915.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 533,940 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 29.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 703,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 159,392 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $736,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 23.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 99,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIRI. BidaskClub cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 78.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0121 per share. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

