FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 16,479 Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.23% of Eastside Distilling at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling in the second quarter worth approximately $425,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 12.1% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 105.8% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 118.8% in the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 465,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 252,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

In other Eastside Distilling news, Chairman Grover T. Wickersham sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $387,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Shum sold 11,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $87,262.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastside Distilling stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Eastside Distilling Inc has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $9.25.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 118.61% and a negative net margin of 130.79%. On average, analysts predict that Eastside Distilling Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Eastside Distilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.