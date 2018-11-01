FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,560,000 after buying an additional 223,449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 936.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,079 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 126,564 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 14.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,576,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,295,000 after purchasing an additional 327,753 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 127.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 195.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 242,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 160,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th.

LPG stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. Dorian LPG Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Dorian LPG had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

