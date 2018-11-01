Fmr LLC Buys 83,848 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,382,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,848 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.97% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $261,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 330.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 137.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 804,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $179.31 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.85 and a fifty-two week high of $209.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

