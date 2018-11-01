Fmr LLC Buys 2,597,747 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,170,389 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597,747 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $252,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 346,350 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $12,222,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,923,399 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $173,693,000 after buying an additional 778,144 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 118,299 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 64,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBL. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Barclays started coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

In other news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,935,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NBL opened at $24.85 on Thursday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Noble Energy had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 2.89%. Noble Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is currently 141.94%.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.