FMC Corp (FMC) Stake Lowered by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB cut its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 307.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 221.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on FMC from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.69.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $78.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.59. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $72.73 and a 1 year high of $98.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $33,431.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne acquired 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.12 per share, for a total transaction of $101,018.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,631.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

