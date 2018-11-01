Fly Leasing (FLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.
Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Fly Leasing’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fly Leasing to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Fly Leasing stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Fly Leasing has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The company has a market cap of $380.82 million, a P/E ratio of 146.11, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.
Fly Leasing Company Profile
Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircrafts under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 85 aircrafts, including 73 narrow-body passenger aircrafts and 12 wide-body passenger aircrafts. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland.
