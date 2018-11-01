Fly Leasing (FLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Fly Leasing’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fly Leasing to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fly Leasing stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Fly Leasing has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The company has a market cap of $380.82 million, a P/E ratio of 146.11, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

FLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircrafts under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 85 aircrafts, including 73 narrow-body passenger aircrafts and 12 wide-body passenger aircrafts. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland.

