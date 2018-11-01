Fly Leasing (FLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FLY. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fly Leasing from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Shares of Fly Leasing stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.82 million, a PE ratio of 146.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Fly Leasing has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $15.32.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.62 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.79%. Fly Leasing’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fly Leasing by 27.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Fly Leasing by 6.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 102,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Fly Leasing by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Fly Leasing by 67.2% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fly Leasing by 9.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircrafts under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 85 aircrafts, including 73 narrow-body passenger aircrafts and 12 wide-body passenger aircrafts. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland.

