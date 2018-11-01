Flux Power (FLUX) vs. Novanta (NOVT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Flux Power alerts:

85.6% of Novanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.2% of Flux Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Novanta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Flux Power and Novanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -169.14% N/A -223.42% Novanta 5.14% 19.99% 8.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Flux Power and Novanta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Novanta 0 1 1 0 2.50

Novanta has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.23%. Given Novanta’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Novanta is more favorable than Flux Power.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flux Power and Novanta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $4.12 million 13.15 -$6.96 million ($0.27) -6.44 Novanta $521.29 million 3.87 $60.05 million $1.60 36.38

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Flux Power. Flux Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novanta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Flux Power has a beta of 3.52, suggesting that its stock price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novanta has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Novanta beats Flux Power on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications in the United States. Its products include battery cell management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and energy storage modules for industrial equipment, electrical vehicles, and governmental applications. The company also offers 24-volt onboard chargers and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS; and integrates lithium packs in various applications, including forklifts and related industrial equipment. In addition, it develops a suite of complementary technologies and products for its BMS products. The company's products are also used in airport ground support equipment. It sells its products directly to small companies and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, battery distributors, and end-user. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures. Its Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps, and related disposables; surgical displays and operating room integration technologies; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal printers; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. The company's Precision Motion segment offers optical encoders, precision motor and motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and system integrators under the Cambridge Technology, Lincoln Laser, ExoTec Precision, Synrad, Laser Quantum, WOM, Lemke, NDS, NDSsi, Reach Technology, JADAK, Skyetek, ThingMagic, Photo Research, General Scanning, Celera Motion, MicroE, Applimotion, and Westwind brands. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.