Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the construction company on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

Fluor Co. (NEW) has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years. Fluor Co. (NEW) has a payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fluor Co. (NEW) to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Shares of FLR opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $42.22 and a 1 year high of $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup set a $66.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $67.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

