Floor & Decor (FND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $435.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.88 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.10%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Floor & Decor updated its Q4 guidance to $0.16-0.19 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $0.93-0.96 EPS.

FND stock traded up $6.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.73. 9,067,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,284. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -1.56.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.24.

In other Floor & Decor news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,744,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $286,531,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.