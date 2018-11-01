FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $475.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) will report sales of $475.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $489.00 million and the lowest is $467.63 million. FLIR Systems reported sales of $494.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $434.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 16.44%. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLIR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.68. FLIR Systems has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,502,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 538,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,351,674.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 1,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $55,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,912 shares of company stock worth $5,594,537 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the first quarter valued at $451,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 44.4% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 23.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 14,378 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

