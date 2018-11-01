FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1482 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,838. FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund has a one year low of $67.87 and a one year high of $77.67.

