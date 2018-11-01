Flex Ltd (FLEX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,682 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Flex were worth $18,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 6.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 74.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 3.5% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 294,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Francois Barbier sold 70,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $986,000.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 70,678 shares of company stock worth $991,332 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $9.00 target price on shares of Flex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $7.86 on Thursday. Flex Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Flex had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Research analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

