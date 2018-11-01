Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Reduces Position in General Motors (GM)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 163.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 108.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM stock opened at $36.59 on Thursday. General Motors has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $45.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $35.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. General Motors had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 23.39%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

