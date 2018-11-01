Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Boosts Holdings in Titan International Inc (TWI)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,876,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 89,455 shares during the period. Titan International accounts for approximately 3.7% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Titan International were worth $21,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWI. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 30.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 9.1% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 72,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 37.5% in the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 301,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

TWI has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair lowered Titan International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Titan International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Titan International from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE TWI opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $413.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.52. Titan International Inc has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $14.53.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.32 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Titan International Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Titan International’s payout ratio is -4.08%.

In other Titan International news, CFO David A. Martin bought 20,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $144,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 549,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,064. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

