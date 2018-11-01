Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 22,677 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,677 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Chart Industries worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 3,018.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 196,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 190,279 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $235,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Chart Industries stock opened at $68.05 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.39 and a 52 week high of $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems, as well as axial cooling fans for power, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refining end user applications.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.