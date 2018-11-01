FirstService Corp (FSV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of FSV stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.01. 133,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. FirstService has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $90.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). FirstService had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $506.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in FirstService by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,099,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,605,000 after acquiring an additional 192,780 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in FirstService by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 573,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,624,000 after acquiring an additional 189,523 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,913,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,020,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,603,000 after acquiring an additional 68,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,060,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,496,000 after acquiring an additional 39,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.