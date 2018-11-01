First Western Financial (MYFW) Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on First Western Financial in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MYFW opened at $13.39 on Monday. First Western Financial has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in First Western Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Western Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $2,884,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in First Western Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

