First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) Shares Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3,474.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,054 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 685.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 80,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 30,317 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $105,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $11,569,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $1,363,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $18.74 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd.

