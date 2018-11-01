First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (FDL) Holdings Trimmed by V Wealth Management LLC

V Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 22,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $28.90 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $31.14.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

