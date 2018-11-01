First Trust Advisors LP Sells 5,254 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.34% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $37,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,813,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $826,727,000 after purchasing an additional 595,334 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $185,624,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,535,000 after acquiring an additional 72,743 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 589,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $218.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.21 by $1.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $69,874.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HII. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

