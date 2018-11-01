First Trust Advisors LP Has $38.97 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $38,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth $117,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth $128,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 38.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth $184,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lincoln National from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.15.

NYSE:LNC opened at $60.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.96. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 16.94%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.