First Quadrant L P CA Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,268 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $127.50 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.59.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $74.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.85. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $69.72 and a 12 month high of $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 24th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

