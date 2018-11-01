First Quadrant L P CA Purchases Shares of 3,528 Korn/Ferry International (KFY)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 18.8% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,208,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,338,000 after buying an additional 751,080 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 28.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 44.2% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 261,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after buying an additional 80,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the second quarter valued at $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn/Ferry International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. TheStreet downgraded Korn/Ferry International from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Korn/Ferry International in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

KFY opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.16. Korn/Ferry International has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $465.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.24 million. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Korn/Ferry International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Korn/Ferry International’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

About Korn/Ferry International

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn/Ferry International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn/Ferry International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.