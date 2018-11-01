First National Trust Co Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. MED raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $67.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $475,804.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Edward L. Monser sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 176,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,429,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,409 shares of company stock worth $7,317,004. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

