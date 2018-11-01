First National Trust Co Acquires 84,647 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 44.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 276,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,647 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,274,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,868.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 89,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 85,316 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 71,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 43,219 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV opened at $29.45 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $32.54.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

