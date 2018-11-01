First National Financial (FN) PT Lowered to C$28.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s current price.
FN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on First National Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “c$29.19” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on First National Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.10.
Shares of FN stock traded up C$0.61 on Thursday, hitting C$27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 30,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,718. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$25.34 and a 1 year high of C$29.99.
About First National Financial
First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages, as well as engages in the mortgage broker distribution channel operations.
