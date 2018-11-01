First National Financial (FN) PT Lowered to C$28.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s current price.

FN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on First National Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “c$29.19” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on First National Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.10.

Shares of FN stock traded up C$0.61 on Thursday, hitting C$27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 30,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,718. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$25.34 and a 1 year high of C$29.99.

In related news, Director Stephen Smith bought 18,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.62 per share, with a total value of C$550,043.40. Also, Director Moray Tawse bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.92 per share, with a total value of C$66,816.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,170 shares of company stock valued at $684,006 over the last three months.

First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages, as well as engages in the mortgage broker distribution channel operations.

