First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH) PT Lowered to $42.00

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $45.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FMBH. BidaskClub raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.
Shares of FMBH opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $562.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.09. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 37.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. 30.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile
First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.
