First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH) PT Lowered to $42.00

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $45.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FMBH. BidaskClub raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of FMBH opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $562.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.09. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In other First Mid-Illinois Bancshares news, COO Michael L. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $101,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,464.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 37.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. 30.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

