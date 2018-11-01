First Hawaiian (FHB) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Citigroup

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FHB. BidaskClub raised shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.44.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $24.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $32.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

In other news, Director Paribas Bnp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $574,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 106.4% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 60.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

