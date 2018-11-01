First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,106,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,015,000 after purchasing an additional 685,963 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 92.0% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,190,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,090,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,276,000 after purchasing an additional 64,292 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,784,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,122,000 after purchasing an additional 23,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 97,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $21.81.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

