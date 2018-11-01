First Hawaiian Bank Purchases New Stake in FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of FCB Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of FCB Financial by 205.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 69,799 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FCB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FCB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FCB Financial by 11.1% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCB has been the subject of several research reports. Gabelli cut shares of FCB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FCB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of FCB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of FCB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FCB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE FCB opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. FCB Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $37.65 and a twelve month high of $62.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18.

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. FCB Financial had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $101.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FCB Financial Holdings Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FCB Financial Profile

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs.

