First Hawaiian Bank Purchases New Stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 11.8% in the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 19.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 331,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 5.4% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 price objective on Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price target on Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $478,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $69,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DRE stock opened at $27.57 on Thursday. Duke Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.78 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 56.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 150 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

