First Hawaiian Bank Acquires New Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 157.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $180,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of BK opened at $47.33 on Thursday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.