First Data (FDC) Price Target Cut to $27.00

First Data (NYSE:FDC) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on First Data to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Data from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded First Data from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on First Data from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Data in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.12.

Shares of First Data stock opened at $18.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. First Data has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). First Data had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that First Data will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other First Data news, insider Jeff Shanahan sold 115,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $2,758,582.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,100 shares in the company, valued at $6,131,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 151,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $3,898,013.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 484,774 shares in the company, valued at $12,497,473.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 416,432 shares of company stock worth $10,415,596. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDC. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in First Data by 95.9% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,790,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,783,000 after buying an additional 5,772,608 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in First Data by 129.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,182,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,390,000 after buying an additional 3,492,441 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in First Data by 36.7% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 10,250,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,532,000 after buying an additional 2,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Data in the second quarter valued at $53,331,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Data in the second quarter valued at $40,312,000. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

