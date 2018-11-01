First Data (FDC) Price Target Cut to $27.00

First Data (NYSE:FDC) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
FDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on First Data to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Data from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded First Data from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on First Data from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Data in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.12.
Shares of First Data stock opened at $18.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. First Data has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56.
In other First Data news, insider Jeff Shanahan sold 115,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $2,758,582.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,100 shares in the company, valued at $6,131,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 151,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $3,898,013.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 484,774 shares in the company, valued at $12,497,473.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 416,432 shares of company stock worth $10,415,596. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDC. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in First Data by 95.9% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,790,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,783,000 after buying an additional 5,772,608 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in First Data by 129.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,182,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,390,000 after buying an additional 3,492,441 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in First Data by 36.7% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 10,250,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,532,000 after buying an additional 2,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Data in the second quarter valued at $53,331,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Data in the second quarter valued at $40,312,000. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.
About First Data
First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.
