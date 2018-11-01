First Data (FDC) Given “Buy” Rating at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of First Data (NYSE:FDC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Data from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a $22.60 rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on First Data to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Data from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Craig Hallum set a $35.00 target price on First Data and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Data currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.12.

First Data stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.68. 5,298,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,962,430. First Data has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). First Data had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. First Data’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Data will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 151,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $3,898,013.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 484,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,497,473.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Guy Chiarello sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $3,759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,408,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,291,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 416,432 shares of company stock valued at $10,415,596. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDC. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Data by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,790,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,608 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Data by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,182,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,441 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in shares of First Data by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 10,250,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Data in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,331,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Data in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,312,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

