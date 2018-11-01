First Dallas Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in General Motors (GM)

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,084 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $120,141,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in General Motors by 780.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,170,930 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $124,935,000 after buying an additional 2,810,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in General Motors by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,355,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $565,624,000 after buying an additional 2,394,922 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in General Motors by 11,572.0% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,635,827 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $64,452,000 after buying an additional 1,621,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 6,670,952 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $224,611,000 after buying an additional 1,584,628 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

GM stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $35.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. General Motors had a positive return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.96%.

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

