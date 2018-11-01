First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $4.34 Million Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Ryman Hospitality Properties comprises approximately 2.7% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned 0.10% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $77.59 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $64.39 and a 1 year high of $90.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.68). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 48.96%. The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHP. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

