Firestone Diamonds (FDI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.23

Firestone Diamonds PLC (LON:FDI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.23 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.06), with a volume of 276917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.38 ($0.06).

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Firestone Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Firestone Diamonds Company Profile (LON:FDI)

Firestone Diamonds plc mines, explores for, and develops diamond properties in Lesotho and Botswana. Its flagship asset is the Liqhobong diamond mine located in Lesotho Highlands. Firestone Diamonds plc was incorporated in 1998 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Firestone Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firestone Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.