FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,320,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 59.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 31,127 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 148,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 71.9% during the first quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 8,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 33,745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.11 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.