Financial Survey: Z-Trim (FBER) versus Ingredion (INGR)

Z-Trim (OTCMKTS:FBER) and Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Z-Trim and Ingredion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Z-Trim N/A N/A N/A Ingredion 8.40% 18.91% 9.33%

Ingredion pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Z-Trim does not pay a dividend. Ingredion pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ingredion has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Z-Trim shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Ingredion shares are held by institutional investors. 82.4% of Z-Trim shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Ingredion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Z-Trim and Ingredion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Z-Trim 0 0 0 0 N/A Ingredion 1 3 2 0 2.17

Ingredion has a consensus price target of $117.80, indicating a potential upside of 16.43%. Given Ingredion’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ingredion is more favorable than Z-Trim.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Z-Trim and Ingredion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Z-Trim $1.17 million 0.20 -$3.15 million N/A N/A Ingredion $6.18 billion 1.18 $519.00 million $7.70 13.14

Ingredion has higher revenue and earnings than Z-Trim.

Volatility & Risk

Z-Trim has a beta of 4.48, meaning that its stock price is 348% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ingredion has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ingredion beats Z-Trim on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Z-Trim

Agritech Worldwide, Inc. does not have significant business operations. Previously, it developed products and processes that converted agricultural by-products into multi-functional ingredients for use in the food manufacturing and other industries. The company was formerly known as Z Trim Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Agritech Worldwide, Inc. in April 2016. Agritech Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials. The company also provides animal feed products; edible corn oil; refined corn oil to packers of cooking oil and to producers of margarine, salad dressings, shortening, mayonnaise, and other foods; and corn gluten feed used as protein feed for chickens, pet food, and aquaculture. Its products are derived primarily from processing corn and other starch-based materials, such as tapioca, potato, and rice. The company serves food, beverage, paper and corrugating products, brewing, pharmaceutical, textile, and personal care industries, as well as animal feed and corn oil markets. The company was formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc. and changed its name to Ingredion Incorporated in June 2012. Ingredion Incorporated was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

