Financial Survey: DeNA (DNACF) & Telekom Austria (TKAGY)

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) and Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DeNA and Telekom Austria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DeNA $1.26 billion 1.95 $215.66 million $1.43 11.36 Telekom Austria $4.95 billion 0.99 $389.34 million $1.36 10.81

Telekom Austria has higher revenue and earnings than DeNA. Telekom Austria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DeNA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Telekom Austria pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. DeNA does not pay a dividend. Telekom Austria pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of DeNA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DeNA and Telekom Austria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DeNA N/A N/A N/A Telekom Austria 4.67% 10.93% 3.82%

Volatility & Risk

DeNA has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DeNA and Telekom Austria, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DeNA 0 0 0 0 N/A Telekom Austria 0 1 0 0 2.00

About DeNA

DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account. The company also operates DeNA Travel, an online travel service; Mobaoku that allows users to manage their auction items and bids from their mobile phones; and Paygent that provides payment collection services to e-commerce companies operating Websites for PCs and mobile. In addition, it operates Everystar, a mobile Website for user-generated novels; Manga Box, a weekly manga magazine app; Showroom, a virtual stage where fans watch their artists' performance live; MyAnimeList, a Website for anime fans; and Hacka Doll, a news aggregation app. Further, the company offers Mycode, a direct-to-consumer genetic testing service; KenCoM, which supports health insurance societies to manage their members' health data; Shumee-to Club, a social networking Website; and Mirrativ, a livestreaming app. Additionally, it provides Anyca, a mobile app for peer-to-peer car sharing; and Robot Shuttle, a driverless and shared transportation service. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. Its fixed-line services include access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added services, interconnection, call center services, data and ICT solutions, television services, and public payphone services; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added services, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and information services. The company also provides voice telephony, convergent products, Internet access, data and IT solutions, value added services, wholesale services, and IP television and payment solutions, as well as mobile telephone and satellite television services. In addition, it sells end-user terminal equipment; and sets up customer lines that include installation work. As of December 31, 2017, the company provided mobile communication services to approximately 20.7 million customers; and had approximately 6.0 million fixed-line revenue generating units. It has operations in Austria, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Belarus, Croatia, the Republic of Serbia, and the Republic of Macedonia. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.

