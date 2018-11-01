Financial Review: RGC Resources (RGCO) versus China Natural Gas (CHNGQ)

China Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ) and RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Natural Gas and RGC Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RGC Resources $62.30 million 3.67 $6.23 million $0.86 33.28

RGC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than China Natural Gas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for China Natural Gas and RGC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A RGC Resources 0 2 0 0 2.00

RGC Resources has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.66%. Given RGC Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RGC Resources is more favorable than China Natural Gas.

Volatility and Risk

China Natural Gas has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RGC Resources has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Natural Gas and RGC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A RGC Resources 10.30% 9.31% 3.31%

Dividends

RGC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. China Natural Gas does not pay a dividend. RGC Resources pays out 72.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RGC Resources has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

RGC Resources beats China Natural Gas on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Natural Gas Company Profile

China Natural Gas, Inc., an integrated natural gas operator, engages in the sale and distribution of natural gas and gasoline to commercial, industrial, and residential customers in the People's Republic of China. The company is primarily involved in the distribution of compressed natural gas (CNG) through its variable interest entity-owned CNG fueling stations. As of December 31, 2012, it operated 31 CNG fueling stations, including 20 CNG fueling stations in Shaanxi Province, 10 CNG fueling stations in Henan Province, and 1 CNG fueling station in Hubei Province. It also installs natural gas pipelines, as well as distributes and sells piped natural gas to residential and commercial customers through a high pressure pipeline network of approximately 120 kilometers in the city of Xi'an in Shaanxi Province, including Lantian County; the districts of Lintong and Baqiao in Shaanxi Province; and the city of Lingbao in Henan Province. As of the above date, the company had approximately 122,020 residential and commercial customers for its pipeline network, as well as operated 4 automobile conversion sites for converting gasoline-fueled vehicles to hybrid (natural gas/gasoline) powered vehicles. The company is based in Xi'an, the People's Republic of China. On July 2, 2014, the involuntary petition of China Natural Gas, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. The involuntary petition was filed under Chapter 11 on February 8, 2013.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,135 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility located in Botetourt County, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations. RGC Resources, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Roanoke, Virginia.

