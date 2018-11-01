Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Sells 2,634 Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 17.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Mallinckrodt were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after buying an additional 32,427 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt during the third quarter valued at $586,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt during the second quarter valued at $575,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 94.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MNK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $12.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $14.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mallinckrodt to $32.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $20.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

Shares of NYSE:MNK opened at $25.33 on Thursday. Mallinckrodt PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.30. Mallinckrodt had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 59.85%. The company had revenue of $631.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

