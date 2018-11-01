Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Has $252,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5,873.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 73.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cummins news, CAO Marya M. Rose sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,449.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,733.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Andrew Smith sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.27, for a total transaction of $76,788.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,044.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,914,211 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMI opened at $137.68 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.72 and a 12-month high of $194.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.29. Cummins had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Several analysts have commented on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $158.00 price target on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.77.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

