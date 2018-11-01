Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $84.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $95.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a $0.2811 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

