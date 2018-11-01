Financial Counselors Inc. Has $5.29 Million Position in Entergy Co. (ETR)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 256.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,585,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,030 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 107.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,700,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,892 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth $110,530,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth $93,409,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Entergy by 38.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,824,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,170,000 after purchasing an additional 784,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $55,365.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles L. Rice, Jr. sold 5,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $476,848.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,377 shares of company stock worth $3,141,926. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $83.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $71.95 and a 12-month high of $87.95.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.77. Entergy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Entergy from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Entergy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

